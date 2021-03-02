Dollar index holds near four-week peak * Silver drops to near one-month low (Adds comments, details, and updates prices) By Sumita Layek March 2 (Reuters) – Gold prices slumped to their lowest in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Firm U.S. dollar, elevated yields push gold prices to 8-1/2-month low
Dollar index holds near four-week peak * Silver drops to near one-month low (Adds comments, details, and updates prices) By Sumita Layek March 2 (Reuters) – Gold prices slumped to their lowest in …