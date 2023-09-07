Gold posted its biggest one-day loss since Aug 1 on Tuesday * U.S. dollar holds near six-month highs * Markets bet 40% chance of another rate hiker in 2023 (Updates prices as of 1209 GMT) By Deep Kaushik Vakil Sept 6 (Reuters) – Gold languished near one-week lows on Wednesday on strength in the dollar and Treasury yields,

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)