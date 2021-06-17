PRECIOUS-Gold at over 1-month low after Fed’s hint of early rate hikes

Gold prices hovered near a more than one-month low on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields jumped after Federal Reserve officials projected interest rate hikes sooner than expected. June 17 …
