U.S. factory sector contracts to weakest since June 2009 Silver hits lowest since Aug. 20 at $16.85 * Palladium slips after breaching $1,700 (Updates prices, adds comments, details) By Sumita Layek …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold bounces off two-month lows on weaker U.S. data - October 1, 2019
- With gold near August lows, traders bet on more pain for one mining stock - October 1, 2019
- CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Announces Increase to Private Placement and Private Placement Extension - October 1, 2019