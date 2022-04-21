Gold may test resistance at $1,961/ounce – technicals * Dollar down for second session in a row * Gold prices could consolidate in near-term – analyst (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold buckles under rising yields, improved risk appetite - April 21, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as U.S. bond yields resume charge - April 21, 2022
- Gold, Silver Prices Today: Gold futures dip tracking global cues - April 21, 2022