PRECIOUS-Gold claws back as economic uncertainty lifts appeal

Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, after hitting a one-week low in early trade, lifted by renewed fears over economic recovery and uncertainty around the U.S. presidential election after President …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD aims to regain $1,900 amid mixed clues - October 7, 2020
- Gold Prices Rise, Silver Shows Decline on October 7; Check Out the Rates Here - October 7, 2020
- Gold price slightly up as greenback still wobbly - October 7, 2020