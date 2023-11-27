Gold prices rose on Monday well above a key $2,000 level, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hike cycle. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs above $2,000 on softer US dollar, bets on Fed pause - November 27, 2023
- Gold price hits 6-month peak on US dollar dip, Fed pause speculation - November 27, 2023
- Gold prices rise in Dubai as it crosses $2,000 mark - November 27, 2023