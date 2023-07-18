Gold prices rose on Tuesday supported by a softer dollar, while investors awaited U.S. retail sales data that could have a bearing on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook as inflation shows signs of cooling.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as dollar dips; retail sales data in focus - July 18, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 18; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - July 18, 2023
- Gold futures gain Rs 195 to Rs 59,330/10 gm New Delhi - July 18, 2023