Gold prices rose on Wednesday after a deadly blast in Gaza fuelled fears of an escalating regional conflict, keeping the safe-haven asset in demand among nervous investors despite robust U.S. economic data and a high rate scenario.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold scales 3-month peak as Middle East conflict lifts demand - October 20, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs as safe-haven bid intact on Middle East tensions - October 20, 2023
- Australian gold price hits record high as investors seek security amid Israel-Gaza war - October 20, 2023