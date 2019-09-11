Spot gold was up 0.5% to $1,493.32 per ounce at 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT). Prices fell to their lowest since Aug. 13 at $1,483.90 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,501 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold climbs on rate cut bets; firm equities cap gains - September 11, 2019
- Gold Prices Hover Around $1,500 Ahead of ECB Meeting - September 11, 2019
- Chilean lithium producer SQM bullish on white gold demand - September 11, 2019