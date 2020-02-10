PRECIOUS-Gold climbs to 1-week peak as virus fears boost safety demand

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,575.71 per ounce by 1:57 p.m. EST. “The coronavirus fears continue to see safe-haven inflows heading into gold and that has been positive for prices,” said Daniel Ghali, …
