Gold eased in range-bound trading on Thursday as investors ignored a subdued dollar and squared positions with a focus still on Friday’s non-farm payrolls data that could determine the U.S. Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS Gold consolidates in run up to U.S. payrolls data - September 2, 2021
- Gold consolidates in run up to U.S. payrolls data - September 2, 2021
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Slashes -0.25%: Is This A Sign Of Things To Come? - September 2, 2021