Spot gold neutral in $1,412-$1,427/oz range – techs (Adds comments, details, updates prices) July 24 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Wednesday, movingaway from a one-week low touched in the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold crawls higher on Middle East tensions; dollar rally caps gains
Spot gold neutral in $1,412-$1,427/oz range – techs (Adds comments, details, updates prices) July 24 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Wednesday, movingaway from a one-week low touched in the previous …