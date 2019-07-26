Gold prices steadied on Friday aftertouching a one-week low in the previous session, buoyed byexpectations of monetary policy easing from leading centralbanks, while investors awaited U.S. economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold crawls up on rate-cut bets; focus on U.S. GDP data - July 26, 2019
- Gold ticks up ahead of US GDP data, set for weekly drop - July 25, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up ahead of U.S. GDP data; set for weekly drop - July 25, 2019