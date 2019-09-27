Earlier in the session, gold prices had slipped as much as 1.3% as the dollar rose to a three-week peak amid doubts whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again in October.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold cuts losses after reports say U.S. mulling delisting China stocks - September 27, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Weak Trade Fueled by Strong US Economy, Improving Trade Relations - September 27, 2019
- Asia Gold-Price dip prompts Indian jewellers to stock up for festivals - September 27, 2019