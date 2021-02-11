Gold fell 1% on Thursday, as the dollar halted its slide, while platinum also eased in choppy trading after rallying to an over six-year high with analysts expecting further upside driven by higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips 1% as dollar steadies, platinum eases off 6-year peak - February 11, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily slide, next support aligns at $1,818 - February 11, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as soft inflation data dents appeal - February 11, 2021