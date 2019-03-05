March 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices slipped on Tuesday to their lowest in more than five weeks as the dollar rose on stronger than expected economic data and rising U.S. Treasury yields, while global equi…
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar gains on robust U.S. data
