PRECIOUS-Gold dips as dollar, Treasury yields recover; faces worst week in a month

Gold prices fell on Friday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields recovered after declining in the previous session and put bullion on track for its biggest weekly drop in a month. June 17 (Reuters) …
