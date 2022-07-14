PRECIOUS-Gold dips as red-hot U.S inflation stokes huge rate hike fears

U.S. annual consumer prices jumped 9.1% in June * Fed to meet July 26-27; seen making 100 basis points rate hike * Rising U.S. bond yields, dollar weigh on bullion (Adds comments and details, updates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Fall Over 4% In A Month: What Lies Ahead For The Yellow Metal - July 14, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 14 July 2022: Gold falls on US inflation data, may trade under pressure; buy on dips - July 14, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Strong dollar to cap yellow metal gains; inflation, recession fears to lend support - July 14, 2022