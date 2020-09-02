PRECIOUS-Gold dips as solid U.S. economic data lifts dollar

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the dollar rebounded after robust U.S. manufacturing data bolstered hopes around global economic recovery, tempering the safe-haven bullion’s allure.
