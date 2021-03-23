Fed Chair testimony due at 1600 GMT * Dollar index rises 0.4% By Nakul Iyer March 23 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a firmer dollar outweighed a dip in U.S Treasury yields, ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold dips on firm dollar as focus turns to Powell, Yellen
Fed Chair testimony due at 1600 GMT * Dollar index rises 0.4% By Nakul Iyer March 23 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as a firmer dollar outweighed a dip in U.S Treasury yields, ahead of …