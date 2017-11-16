PRECIOUS-Gold dips, rangebound as investors digest U.S. tax plan vote

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices were slightly lower on Thursday, trading in a tight range as the U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of sweeping tax cuts and investors weighed possible changes in fiscal policy against the …
