Gold down about 0.9% so far this week * Silver on track to post its first weekly fall in five * U.S. non-farm payrolls report due at 1230 GMT (Updates prices) Sept 6 (Reuters) – Gold fell 1% on Friday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Recession fears are driving up gold prices, but watch for these scams - September 6, 2019
- Gold drops 1%, set for weekly fall on positive U.S. data, trade optimism - September 6, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold drops 1%, set for weekly fall on positive U.S. data, trade optimism - September 6, 2019