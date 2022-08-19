PRECIOUS-Gold drops to 3-week low on U.S. dollar strength, rate-hike fears

Gold prices slipped to a three-week low on Friday and were heading for their first weekly decline in five, as a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices See Weekly Losses as Fed Rate Risks Rise - August 18, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears step on the gas as the US dollar runs higher - August 18, 2022
- Gold Price Threatens Monthly Low After Failing to Test July High - August 18, 2022