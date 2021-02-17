Gold prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in nearly two weeks as the dollar firmed and U.S. Treasury yields rose, while platinum eased further after scaling a more than six-year high in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears attack 2.5-month-old support line during five-day declines - February 16, 2021
- Gold drops to near 2-week low as dollar, Treasury yields rise - February 16, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold drops to near 2-week low as dollar, Treasury yields rise - February 16, 2021