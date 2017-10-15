PRECIOUS-Gold eases amid firm dollar, stronger equities

Oct 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices eased a touch on Monday, weighed down by a firm dollar and stronger Asian equities. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,303.42 an ounce at 0053 GMT. It gained nearly 0.9 percent in the previous session on …
