Gold prices edged lower on Monday, after hitting a three-week high earlier in the session, as the dollar firmed and talks over a new U.S. stimulus package ran into resistance. Oct 12 (Reuters) – Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as dollar strength, delay in U.S. stimulus weigh - October 11, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates recent gains above $1,900 - October 11, 2020
- OceanaGold: After A 50% Drop, There Could Be Value In This Mid-Tier Gold Producer - October 11, 2020