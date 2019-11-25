* Speculators raise bullish bets on COMEX gold, silver * Gold market in extended period of consolidation- analyst * Palladium hits over two-week high (Updates prices, adds comments and details) By …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases as trade deal hopes stir risk sentiment - November 25, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Beware of Low Holiday Volume Price Spikes - November 24, 2019
- Gold eases as trade deal hopes stir risk sentiment - November 24, 2019