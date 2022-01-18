PRECIOUS-Gold eases as U.S. yields firm; investors await Fed rate hike cues

Gold prices eased on Tuesday, pressured by higher U.S. Treasury yields, as investors looked for clues about the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike timeline from its policy meeting next week. Jan 18 …
