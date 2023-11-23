Gold held below the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, as the dollar stabilized from its recent drop, although expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve has reached the end of its tightening cycle put a floor under bullion prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver Prices On November 23: What Is Influencing Precious Metals Performance Today? - November 23, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases below $2,000 mark as dollar halts slide - November 23, 2023
- Gold Forecast And Analysis Of The Price Of Today - November 22, 2023