PRECIOUS-Gold eases from one-month peak as dollar, equities climb

Gold prices on Wednesday retreated from a more than one-month peak hit in the last session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and increased appetite for riskier assets depressed sentiment. Dec 29 (Reuters) – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured as Rebound from Omicron Signals Sooner Fed Rate Hike - December 29, 2021
- Gold Prices Look Up as Both Inflation and Safe Haven Allure Deepens - December 29, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: Gold Futures Trades Lower As US Dollar, Bond Yields Recover - December 29, 2021