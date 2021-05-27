Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold eases off 4-1/2-month peak as dollar, yields rebound
Gold prices eased on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2-month high in the previous session, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, while investors awaited key economic readings out of the …