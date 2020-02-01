*Factory activity in China stalled in January, with the outbreak of the new virus adding to risks facing the economy despite easing trade tensions, while growth in the services sector activity …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases on China data, but set for monthly gain amid virus fears - January 31, 2020
- Asia Gold-Demand slumps as coronavirus grips top consumer - January 31, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise on Safe-haven Flows - January 31, 2020