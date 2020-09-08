PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firmer dollar; focus shifts to central banks

Gold prices slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar, but the safe-haven metal’s decline was limited by growing fears over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
