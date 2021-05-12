Gold prices fell on Wednesday, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and a firmer dollar dented the metal’s safe-haven appeal, while investors awaited U.S. consumer price index data due later in the day.
PRECIOUS-Gold eases on firmer dollar, yields; all eyes on U.S. inflation data
