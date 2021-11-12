Dollar leaps to 16-month high * Silver set for best week in three * Platinum en route to biggest weekly rise in 1-month (Recasts, adds comment and updates prices) Nov 12 (Reuter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits acceptance above $1,870, focus on US consumer data - November 12, 2021
- Gold ETFs attract Rs 303 crore in October on festive season demand - November 12, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases on stronger dollar; set for best week in six months - November 12, 2021