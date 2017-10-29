The physical gold market remained quiet in most Asian centres last week despite a drop in prices with India witnessing a lull in fresh purchases as key festival season demand cooled in the world’s second biggest consumer.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Gain In Asia As Dollar Drifts Down, Demand Cues Eyed - October 29, 2017
- Gold Prices Preserve October Range- FOMC to Fuel the Break - October 29, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on caution over next Fed chair - October 29, 2017