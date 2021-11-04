Gold prices inched higher on Thursday, after hitting a three-week low in the last session, as investors took solace in the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plan to dial back its stimulus without hiking interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher after Fed taper plan - November 4, 2021
- Gold Is Heading for Its First Loss in Years. Here’s What Could Nudge Prices Higher. - November 4, 2021
- Gold Prices Today: 24K Slightly Down to Dh215 - November 4, 2021