Oct 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after shedding nearly 1% in the previous session, as it remained unclear if Britain could avoid postponing its departure from the EU beyond Oct …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher as Brexit uncertainty spurs safe-haven bid - October 15, 2019
- Gold steady ahead of crucial Brexit talks - October 15, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slide as Positive Earnings Sentiment Buoys the Dollar and Weighs on Gold - October 15, 2019