Gold prices held firm on Tuesday near a two-week high hit in the previous session, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could provide cues on the Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slips towards $1,700 inside bullish channel, US inflation eyed - September 12, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on softer dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data - September 12, 2022
- Gold Holds Near September High on Signs US Inflation Slowing - September 12, 2022