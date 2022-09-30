PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher on softer dollar; set to fall for sixth straight month

Gold prices edged higher on Friday, supported by a pullback in the U.S. dollar, but the Federal Reserve’s commitment to stay on an aggressive rate-hike path kept the metal on track for its sixth …
