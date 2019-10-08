Oct 8 (Reuters) – Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar and an uptick in equities ahead of upcoming U.S.-China trade talks in Washington. * Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Demand for gold should revive once price stabilises - October 7, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar strengthens ahead of trade talks - October 7, 2019
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday - October 7, 2019