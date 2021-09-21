Gold skewed to downside long-term as Fed normalizes policy-analyst (Recasts, adds comment and technicals, updates prices) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on Fed meeting jitters; Evergrande woes limit losses - September 21, 2021
- Gold price today: Yellow metal slips below Rs 46,200 mark; here’s what analysts say - September 21, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling Against Firm US Dollar - September 21, 2021