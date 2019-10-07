PRECIOUS-Gold edges up ahead of Sino-U.S. trade talks

Oct 7 (Reuters) – Gold prices ticked up on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of this week’s Sino-U.S. trade talks following a report that Beijing would likely disagree to a broad trade …
