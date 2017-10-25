Oct 26 (Reuters) – Gold prices inched up on Thursday, after marking a 2-1/2 week low in the previous session, with the dollar easing ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting later in day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,278.61 an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as dollar eases ahead of ECB meeting - October 25, 2017
- Barrick Gold Q3 2017 Earnings Preview: Fall in Shipments Most Likely to Hit Earnings - October 25, 2017
- Gold Struggles To Close In Positive Territory - October 25, 2017