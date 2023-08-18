Aug 18 (Reuters) – Gold steadied off its lowest since March on Friday as the dollar and bond yields eased, on course for a third straight weekly dip as strong U.S. economic data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates high.
