The dollar held near a six-month peak, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were near Aug. 23 highs. A rise in the safe-haven rival dollar makes gold more expensive for overseas investors, while higher yields decrease non-yielding bullion’s appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold extends decline as dollar gains upper hand - September 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD snaps a losing streak, trades higher around $1,920 - September 7, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 1-week low as dollar firms on US data - September 7, 2023