Palladium rises above $1,600/oz to 16-week high * Market awaits U.S. CPI data at 1230 GMT (Updates prices, add comments) July 11 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose to a one-week high onThursday, extending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains after Fed’s Powell hints at rate cut - July 11, 2019
- Getting Past The Headlines For Gold And Energy - July 11, 2019
- World Gold Council: Federal Reserve, Central Bank Rate Cuts To Drive Gold Investment In H2 - July 11, 2019