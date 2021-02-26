Gold prices hit their lowest in a week on Friday and headed for a second straight weekly decline as higher U.S. Treasury yields sapped the appeal of non-yielding bullion. Feb 26 (Reuters) – Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold eyes second straight weekly fall as U.S. yields gain - February 25, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends the heaviest drop in three weeks below $1,800 - February 25, 2021
- U.S. Global Investors: Innovating Funds To Provide Unique Opportunity To Investors Via Blockchain, Gold, Airlines And More - February 25, 2021