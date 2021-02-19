PRECIOUS-Gold faces worst week in 12 as U.S. Treasury yields firm

Gold prices fell to their lowest in nearly three months on Friday and headed for their worst week since end-November, as recent strength in U.S. Treasury yields dented the non-yielding metal’s appeal.
